VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 23.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 750,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,635,000 after purchasing an additional 249,985 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $134.29 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $80.71 and a 1 year high of $135.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.