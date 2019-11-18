ValuEngine Lowers Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ACTG opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. Acacia Research has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in Acacia Research by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,811 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acacia Research by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 35,871 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Acacia Research by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Acacia Research by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 45,259 shares during the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

