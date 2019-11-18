ValuEngine Lowers Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ACTG opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. Acacia Research has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in Acacia Research by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,811 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acacia Research by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 35,871 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Acacia Research by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Acacia Research by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 45,259 shares during the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

