US Gold’s (USAU) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2.70 price target on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 309.09% from the company’s current price.

USAU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of US Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of US Gold in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

USAU traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.66. 5,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. US Gold has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.53.

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Gold will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in US Gold stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of US Gold worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

