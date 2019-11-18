United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered United Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Shares of UBSI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 195,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $29.13 and a 52 week high of $40.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $185.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 136,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.