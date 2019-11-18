Unilever (AMS:UNIA) PT Set at €50.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.50 ($58.72) price target on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €53.38 ($62.08).

Unilever has a one year low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a one year high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

