UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UNCFF. ValuEngine downgraded UniCredit from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded UniCredit from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of UNCFF opened at $13.74 on Friday. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

