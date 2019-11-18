UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for British Land (LON:BLND)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLND. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on British Land from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 570.36 ($7.45).

British Land stock opened at GBX 563.60 ($7.36) on Thursday. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 465.30 ($6.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 649.40 ($8.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 592.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 551.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a GBX 7.98 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. British Land’s payout ratio is -0.47%.

In other news, insider William Jackson bought 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.34) per share, for a total transaction of £11,211.90 ($14,650.33). Insiders acquired a total of 2,046 shares of company stock worth $1,150,557 in the last 90 days.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

