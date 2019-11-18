UBS Group Increases Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $54.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Thursday, LiveTradingNews reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ENR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Energizer from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.69.

Energizer stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.78. 206,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,335. Energizer has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.49.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Energizer had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Energizer by 409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,650 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 12.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,800,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after purchasing an additional 198,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 142.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,778,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,356 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,575,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 48.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,309,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,775,000 after purchasing an additional 428,192 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

