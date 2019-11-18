UBS Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €200.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €176.00 ($204.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €185.45 ($215.64).

Shares of Volkswagen stock traded down €7.88 ($9.16) during trading on Monday, reaching €175.58 ($204.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €166.82 and its 200-day moving average price is €153.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion and a PE ratio of 6.58. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €134.08 ($155.91) and a 52 week high of €184.32 ($214.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

