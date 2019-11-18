Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given Market Perform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s previous close.

TWTR has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Twitter from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered Twitter from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup set a $45.00 target price on Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

Twitter stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69. Twitter has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $38.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $287,838.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $360,692.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,450 shares of company stock worth $3,575,703. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth about $2,839,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 5.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 16.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 13.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

