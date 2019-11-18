Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) Short Interest Down 12.1% in October

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director H.C. Charles Diao acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,603,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3,419.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 154,838 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,681,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 524.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 113,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 95,324 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 654,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,044,000 after buying an additional 82,870 shares during the period. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TPB traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,816. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $519.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Turning Point Brands from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

