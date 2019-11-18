Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 249 ($3.25) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 278 ($3.63).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC increased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tullow Oil has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 240.43 ($3.14).

LON:TLW traded down GBX 4.45 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 143.65 ($1.88). 10,513,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,450,000. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.45. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 144.80 ($1.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 254.60 ($3.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 205.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 208.33.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

