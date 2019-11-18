TrueUSD Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 18th. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00012216 BTC on popular exchanges including Koinex, Kuna, HBUS and OpenLedger DEX. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $168.84 million and approximately $254.66 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00233070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.27 or 0.01403903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00034062 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00137636 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000088 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 166,884,259 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, Cryptopia, Kyber Network, WazirX, OpenLedger DEX, Crex24, Binance, IDEX, Bittrex, Bitso, Upbit, Koinex, HitBTC, CoinTiger, Kuna and Zebpay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

