Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Cowen

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TRIP has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

TRIP stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $65.41.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.39 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 197,382 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth about $561,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth about $8,088,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Tripadvisor by 402.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Tripadvisor by 46.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,143 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

