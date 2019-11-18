Tower Semiconductor’s (TSEM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TSEM. TheStreet lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.57.

TSEM stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.05 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,613,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,220,000 after purchasing an additional 203,707 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,357,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,179,000 after buying an additional 42,248 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,553,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after buying an additional 197,500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,028,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,213,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

