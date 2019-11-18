Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,839,000 after acquiring an additional 355,771 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 514,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,583,000 after purchasing an additional 260,363 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 161,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $183.56 on Monday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $120.60 and a 12-month high of $195.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.72). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $704.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 14.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on RNR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,370,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.