Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1,119.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,272,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,020,000 after acquiring an additional 280,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,670,000 after purchasing an additional 324,895 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 11.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,326,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,724,000 after purchasing an additional 240,512 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,797,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,817,000 after purchasing an additional 148,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. OTR Global downgraded PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

In other news, EVP Gary Lee Moore sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $3,009,277.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,462.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $100,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,546.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,949 shares of company stock worth $8,207,798 over the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $80.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.