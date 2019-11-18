Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $414,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 387,200.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $112.61 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $73.23 and a 1-year high of $112.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.08 and its 200-day moving average is $103.87.

