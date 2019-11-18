Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) by 4,045.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,362 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWM. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 23.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the second quarter worth about $336,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the second quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TWM opened at $13.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

