Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,973 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $38,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $97.54 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $108.80. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.96.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total value of $46,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $499,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,636. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

