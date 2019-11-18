Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. The Company holds interests in two oil and gas projects: the Marcelina Creek Field Development and the Coulter Field. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is headquartered in Houston Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Torchlight Energy Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRCH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.80. 87,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,674. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Torchlight Energy Resources has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 441,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 593,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

