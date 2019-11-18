Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Short Interest Update

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,940,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 15,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 639,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.5 days. Currently, 40.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $21.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TVTY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tivity Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 255,848 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

