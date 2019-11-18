Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Shares Down 17.5%

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD)’s stock price dropped 17.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.80, approximately 180,601 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 177,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33.

About Titan Medical (TSE:TMD)

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.