Tiger Resources (TSE:TGS) Earning Very Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about Tiger Resources (TSE:TGS) have trended very negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tiger Resources earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Tiger Resources has a 1 year low of C$14.10 and a 1 year high of C$24.22.

About Tiger Resources

Tiger Resources Limited (Tiger) is engaged in mineral exploration, development, mining and sale of copper concentrate. The Kipoi Copper Project is located approximately 75 kilometers NNW of Lubumbashi in the Katanga Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Tiger has a 100% interest in the Kipoi project.

