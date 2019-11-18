Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,742 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,678 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.1% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,129,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 332,804 shares of company stock valued at $45,823,569. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.45.

MSFT opened at $149.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,129.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $149.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.