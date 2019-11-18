Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) Short Interest Update

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,300 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the September 30th total of 224,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE THR traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 22,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,796. Thermon Group has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $851.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Thermon Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thermon Group news, SVP James Pribble acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $29,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,933,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 359,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 122,482 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on THR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

