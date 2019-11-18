The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Shore Capital

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) was downgraded by Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SGE. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.58) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Sage Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 673.13 ($8.80).
The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 737.60 ($9.64) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.89, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 826 ($10.79). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 701.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 730.20.
About The Sage Group
The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.
Featured Article: Market Indexes
Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.