The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Shore Capital

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) was downgraded by Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SGE. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.58) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Sage Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 673.13 ($8.80).

The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 737.60 ($9.64) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.89, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 826 ($10.79). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 701.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 730.20.

In related news, insider Jonathan Bewes bought 10,000 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 680 ($8.89) per share, with a total value of £68,000 ($88,854.04).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

