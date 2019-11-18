The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) vs. Dxi Energy (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Head-To-Head Survey

The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) and Dxi Energy (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

The Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Dxi Energy does not pay a dividend.

This table compares The Hong Kong and China Gas and Dxi Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A Dxi Energy -913.86% N/A -405.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Hong Kong and China Gas and Dxi Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hong Kong and China Gas $4.99 billion 6.45 $1.20 billion N/A N/A Dxi Energy $1.35 million 4.01 -$8.97 million N/A N/A

The Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Dxi Energy.

Volatility & Risk

The Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dxi Energy has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Hong Kong and China Gas and Dxi Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hong Kong and China Gas 1 0 0 0 1.00 Dxi Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of The Hong Kong and China Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Hong Kong and China Gas beats Dxi Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and Aviation fuel facilities. The company operates a pipeline network of 3,600 km gas pipes severing approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water production and distribution, wastewater treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, water reuse, network construction, and purified water businesses serving 1.2 million customers through a pipeline network of approximately 7,000 km. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, café, restaurant, retail sale, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

Dxi Energy Company Profile

DXI Energy Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops energy projects with a focus on oil and gas exploration in Canada and the United States. It holds interests in the Kokopelli project that covers an area of approximately 7,100 square miles with reserves of coal, oil shale, and natural gas located in Piceance Basin, Western Colorado; and Woodrush project consisting of 13,093 net acres situated in the Peace River Arch of British Columbia and Alberta. The company was formerly known as Dejour Energy Inc. and changed its name to DXI Energy Inc. in October 2015. DXI Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

