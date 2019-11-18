TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 13,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days. Currently, 17.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $8.00 on Monday. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.33). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123,130.93% and a negative return on equity of 2,411.79%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 19.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,304,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after buying an additional 866,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 19.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,041,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,955,000 after buying an additional 665,380 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 258.5% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,261,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after buying an additional 909,573 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $8,650,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 900,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

