Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) will report earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.64. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $272.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.12 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 22.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS.

TCBI has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $58.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $47.86 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,793.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.