Tether Price Tops $1.01 (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Tether token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, IDAX, Exmo and TDAX. Tether has a market cap of $4.15 billion and approximately $19.38 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tether has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00235295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.21 or 0.01434297 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033741 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00138704 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,207,771,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,108,044,456 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Gate.io, Iquant, Bitfinex, Instant Bitex, LBank, IDAX, IDCM, ChaoEX, BTC-Alpha, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Trade By Trade, TDAX, TOPBTC, QBTC, Upbit, Kraken, BitMart, Kryptono, EXX, UEX, DigiFinex, BigONE, Exmo, Coinut, Kucoin, Sistemkoin, Liqui, CoinTiger, Binance, BitForex, Poloniex, Bit-Z, CoinBene, FCoin, Huobi, BtcTurk, ZB.COM, MBAex, ABCC, OKEx, OOOBTC, B2BX, Bibox, CoinEx, HitBTC and C2CX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

