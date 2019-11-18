Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CFO Acquires $13,081.20 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CFO John D. Sheehan bought 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $13,081.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,533.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John D. Sheehan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Terex alerts:

On Thursday, October 10th, John D. Sheehan bought 545 shares of Terex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $13,074.55.

NYSE TEX traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.66. 29,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.77. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $38.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEX. Citigroup downgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays downgraded Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Terex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 target price on Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Terex during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Terex by 114.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Terex by 16.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Terex by 32.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.