TenX Price Tops $0.0716 (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 18th. One TenX token can currently be purchased for $0.0716 or 0.00000866 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, COSS, Kucoin and Gate.io. TenX has a total market cap of $9.91 million and $908,143.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TenX has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00233070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.27 or 0.01403903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00034062 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00137636 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000088 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX was first traded on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,522,500 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bithumb, Neraex, BitBay, Bittrex, Gate.io, Cryptopia, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Livecoin, BigONE, COSS, Cobinhood, Kucoin, LATOKEN, IDEX, OKEx, Vebitcoin, Kyber Network, Liqui, Huobi and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.