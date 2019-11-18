TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TU. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 100.4% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 15,911,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $588,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969,596 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of TELUS by 113.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,966,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,540 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 50.0% in the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,878,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $106,587,000 after acquiring an additional 959,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 148.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,142,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,159,000 after acquiring an additional 682,038 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 39.2% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,090,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,428,000 after acquiring an additional 588,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

TELUS stock opened at $38.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.51. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

