Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 184.11 ($2.41).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TW shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 172 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 181 ($2.37) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

LON TW traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 174.40 ($2.28). 13,362,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 127.80 ($1.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 196.25 ($2.56). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 163.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 162.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.76.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.