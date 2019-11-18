Target Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the retailer on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

Target stock opened at $113.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. Target has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $114.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $76.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $413,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $2,204,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,089.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,478 shares of company stock worth $8,915,363. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

