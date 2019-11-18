TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.04.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,380. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.72. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $135.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.91 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 121.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Read More: Convertible Shares

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.