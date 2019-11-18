Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 39,969 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 98.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 39,969 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 778,250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $71,116,000 after acquiring an additional 116,300 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.2% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $87.71 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.91 and its 200-day moving average is $84.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $863,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total value of $781,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,494.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,942 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.19.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

