Systematic Financial Management LP Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,636 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,452,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 168,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG opened at $62.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.07. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.92.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 4,856 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $276,112.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 6,978 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $418,959.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,665 shares of company stock worth $3,507,405. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

