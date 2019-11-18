Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Position Increased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 10,665.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,119 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,339,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,618,000 after buying an additional 1,497,768 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 26.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,694,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,034,000 after buying an additional 2,845,615 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,007,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,116,000 after buying an additional 714,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 14,246.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,379,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,527,000 after buying an additional 8,321,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,257,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,978,000 after buying an additional 541,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $252,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,276.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Nomura set a $43.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $37.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 19.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

