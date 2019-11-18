SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Short Interest Down 9.4% in October

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 5,940,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In other SVMK news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $783,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $74,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,293. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVMK. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SVMK by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SVMK during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SVMK by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SVMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised shares of SVMK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

NASDAQ SVMK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.90. 25,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,006. SVMK has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.77.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SVMK will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

