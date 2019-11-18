SunTrust Banks Trims Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Target Price to $43.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price decreased by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the travel company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRIP. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.73.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $31.14. 3,307,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,156. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $65.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 136.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 687 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 4,518.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 739 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.