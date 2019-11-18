SunTrust Banks Begins Coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.

DRNA has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. HC Wainwright set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

DRNA traded up $2.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.39. 3,038,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,254. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 541.24% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 3,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $71,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,742 shares of company stock worth $1,158,108. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $724,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 479,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

