Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Short Interest Update

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 995,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.26. The stock had a trading volume of 251,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,634. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.13. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $60.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $788.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,219.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 451.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

