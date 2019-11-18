Stuart M. Grant Buys 15,000 Shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $47,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,226,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,990,214.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
EYEN stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. Eyenovia Inc has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.03.
Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Analysts expect that Eyenovia Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.
EYEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.
About Eyenovia
Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.
