Stuart M. Grant Buys 15,000 Shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $47,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,226,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,990,214.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

EYEN stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. Eyenovia Inc has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Analysts expect that Eyenovia Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eyenovia stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.85% of Eyenovia worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

EYEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

