Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €76.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €77.06 ($89.60).

SAX opened at €72.20 ($83.95) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of -508.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €71.47 and a 200-day moving average of €66.81. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €40.30 ($46.86) and a 52-week high of €75.75 ($88.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

