Streamit Coin One Day Volume Reaches $624,082.00 (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Streamit Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.54 or 0.00030679 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, VinDAX, Crex24 and CoinExchange. During the last week, Streamit Coin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Streamit Coin has a market cap of $15.91 million and $624,082.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Streamit Coin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.14 or 0.00748991 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000387 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000361 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000088 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000545 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin Coin Profile

Streamit Coin (STREAM) is a coin. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 10,246,829 coins and its circulating supply is 6,256,717 coins. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com . Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#

Streamit Coin Coin Trading

Streamit Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamit Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamit Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamit Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamit Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.