Storj (STORJ) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last week, Storj has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a total market cap of $18.81 million and $3.34 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Liqui and Radar Relay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00234055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.36 or 0.01414049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00034102 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00138550 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDAX, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, IDEX, OKEx, Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit, Gate.io, ABCC, Binance, CoinTiger, Liqui, Poloniex, Tidex and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

