Storeum (STO) Market Cap Hits $845,262.00

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded down 48.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Storeum has a market capitalization of $845,262.00 and approximately $672.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storeum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and EtherFlyer. In the last seven days, Storeum has traded up 150.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001535 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004739 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001160 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000574 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Storeum Profile

STO is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,977,465 tokens. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum.

Buying and Selling Storeum

Storeum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storeum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

