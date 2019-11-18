StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) Short Interest Update

StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,300 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 370,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

StoneMor Partners stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.09. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,880. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. StoneMor Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

In other news, major shareholder Value Equity Holdings Oaktree sold 56,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $61,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Axar Capital Management L.P. acquired 3,925,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,925,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in StoneMor Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,052,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after buying an additional 14,266 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of StoneMor Partners by 12.5% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 901,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of StoneMor Partners by 33.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 215,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 54,632 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneMor Partners in the second quarter worth $608,000. 47.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneMor Partners

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.

